Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on March 14

SUMMARY Stock market today: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Tuesday after a gain of 0.17 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on March 14:

1 / 10

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended 0.28 percent lower on Monday. S&P 500 fell 0.15 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 0.45 percent gain. (Image: Shutterstock)

2 / 10

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei fell by 2.53 percent at 7:30 am on Tuesday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.28 percent higher. (Image: Shutterstock)

3 / 10

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a positive start for the broader market in India with a gain of 0.17 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 17,208.5 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:30 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

4 / 10

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex declined 897.28 points or 1.52 percent to end at 58,237.85 while the broader NSE Nifty fell 258.60 points or 1.49 percent to 17,154.30.

5 / 10

Piyush Goyal | Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Monday said India is in an advanced stage of dialogue and finalisation of rupee trade with many nations.

6 / 10

Rupee | The rupee settles 17 paise down at 82.23 against the US dollar on Monday, tracking losses in the domestic equity market and unabated foreign fund outflow.

7 / 10

Crude Oil | Brent oil price edged lower by 0.37 percent at $80.49 a barrel at 7:30 am on Tuesday.

8 / 10

Gold | Spot gold lost 0.29 percent to $1,911.00 per ounce as of 7:30 am on Tuesday.

9 / 10

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 15.89 percent lower at $24,527.82 at 7:30 am on Tuesday while the Ethereum blockchain network fell 9.63 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,689.94 (Image: Shutterstock)

10 / 10

Russia-Ukraine War | Ukraine's future hinges on the outcome of fighting with Russia in and around Bakhmut, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said as Moscow intensifies a winter campaign to capture the small eastern city.