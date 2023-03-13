Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on March 13

SUMMARY Stock market today: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the red for the Indian markets on Monday after a loss of 0.27 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on March 13:

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended 1.07 percent lower on Friday. S&P 500 fell 1.45 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 1.76 percent loss. (Image: Shutterstock)

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei fell by 1.77 percent at 7:30 am on Monday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.73 percent higher. (Image: Shutterstock)

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a negative start for the broader market in India with a loss of 0.27 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 17,391 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:30 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex declined 671.15 points or 1.12 percent to end at 59,135.13 while the broader NSE Nifty fell 176.70 points or one percent to 17,412.90.

IIP | India’s Index of Industrial Production (IIP) rose by 5.2 pecent in January 2023, as compared to the 4.3 percent in December 2022, according to an official data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

Rupee | The rupee pared its initial losses to settle flat at 82.06 against the US dollar on Friday, following a weak greenback in the overseas market.

Crude Oil | Brent oil price edged lower by 0.14 percent at $82.66 a barrel at 7:30 am on Monday.

Gold | Spot gold gained 0.69 percent to $1,880.30 per ounce as of 7:30 am on Monday.

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 9.66 percent lower at $21,486.90 at 7:30 am on Monday while the Ethereum blockchain network fell 9.17 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,611.93 (Image: Shutterstock)

Russia-Ukraine War | Both Ukraine and Russia on Sunday reported high casualties in Ukraine's Donbas region. Much of the fighting in the east has centred on Bakhmut, largely destroyed in months of attacks and shelling by Russia.