Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on March 10

SUMMARY Stock market today: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the red for the Indian markets on Friday after a loss of 0.92 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on March 10:

1 / 9

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended 1.66 percent lower on Thursday. S&P 500 fell 1.85 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 2.05 percent loss. (Image: Shutterstock)

2 / 9

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei fell by 0.57 percent at 8:00 am on Friday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.10 percent lower. (Image: Shutterstock)

3 / 9

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a negative start for the broader market in India with a loss of 0.92 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 17,456 on the Singaporean exchange at 8:00 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

4 / 9

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex ended 541.81 points or 0.90 percent lower at 59,806.28, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 164.80 points or 0.93 percent to 17,589.60.

5 / 9

Rupee | The rupee pared its initial gains to settle down by 11 paise at 82.06 against the US dollar on Thursday as the support from the weak dollar was negated by a sell-off in domestic equity markets.

6 / 9

Crude Oil | Brent oil price edged lower by 0.01 percent at $81.58 a barrel at 8:00 am on Friday.

7 / 9

Gold | Spot gold gained 0.08 percent to $1,836.10 per ounce as of 8:00 am on Friday.

8 / 9

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 8.97 percent lower at $20.090.34 at 8:00 am on Friday while the Ethereum blockchain network fell 8.25 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,428.66 (Image: Shutterstock)

9 / 9

Russia-Ukraine War | US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, in Israel on Thursday during a Middle East visit, called on allies to step up support for Ukraine in its war with Russia.