Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on March 1

SUMMARY Stock market today: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the red for the Indian markets on Wednesday after a loss of 0.17 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on March 1:

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended at 0.71 percent lower on Tuesday S&P 500 lost 0.30 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 0.10 percent loss (Image: Shutterstock)

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei lost 0.06 percent at 7:30 am on Wednesday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.40 percent higher.

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a negative start for the broader market in India with a loss of 0.17 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 17,370 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:45 am.

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex declined 326.23 points or 0.55 percent to end at 58,962.12, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 88.75 points or 0.51 percent to 17,303.95.

LPG Cylinders | Commercial (19 kg) LPG cylinder prices in Delhi hiked by Rs 350.50 to Rs 2119.50 in Delhi whereas Domestic LPG cylinder (14.2 kg) prices also increased by Rs 50 to Rs 1,103.

Rupee | The rupee appreciated by 21 paise to close at 82.58 against the US dollar on Tuesday as suspected RBI intervention bolstered the sentiment amid continued FII outflows and firm crude oil prices.

Crude Oil | The brent crude oil benchmark was trading 0.76 percent higher at $83.83 a barrel at 7.30 am on Wednesday.

Gold | Spot gold fell 0.09 percent to $1,835 per ounce as of 7:30 am on Wednesday.

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 0.09 percent higher at $23,280 at 7:35 am on Wednesday while the Ethereum blockchain network fell nearly 0.22 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,615.91.

Russia-Ukraine War | Russia's defence ministry on Tuesday accused Ukraine of launching attempted drone strikes against civil infrastructure targets in two southern Russian regions overnight but said the attacks had failed.