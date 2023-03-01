English
Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on March 1

By Sangam Singh  Mar 1, 2023 8:03:11 AM IST (Updated)

SUMMARY

Stock market today: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the red for the Indian markets on Wednesday after a loss of 0.17 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on March 1:

CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 10

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended at 0.71 percent lower on Tuesday S&P 500 lost 0.30 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 0.10 percent loss (Image: Shutterstock)

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 10

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei lost 0.06 percent at 7:30 am on Wednesday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.40 percent higher.

An SGX sign is pictured at Singapore Stock Exchange
Image count3 / 10

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a negative start for the broader market in India with a loss of 0.17 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 17,370 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:45 am.

CNBCTV18
Image count4 / 10

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex declined 326.23 points or 0.55 percent to end at 58,962.12, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 88.75 points or 0.51 percent to 17,303.95.

Commercial and Domestic LPG cylinder prices in Delhi hiked by Rs 350.5 and Rs 50 — check new rates here
Image count5 / 10

LPG Cylinders | Commercial (19 kg) LPG cylinder prices in Delhi hiked by Rs 350.50 to Rs 2119.50 in Delhi whereas Domestic LPG cylinder (14.2 kg) prices also increased by Rs 50 to Rs 1,103.

CNBCTV18
Image count6 / 10

Rupee | The rupee appreciated by 21 paise to close at 82.58 against the US dollar on Tuesday as suspected RBI intervention bolstered the sentiment amid continued FII outflows and firm crude oil prices.

CNBCTV18
Image count7 / 10

Crude Oil | The brent crude oil benchmark was trading 0.76 percent higher at $83.83 a barrel at 7.30 am on Wednesday.

CNBCTV18
Image count8 / 10

Gold | Spot gold fell 0.09 percent to $1,835 per ounce as of 7:30 am on Wednesday.

CNBCTV18
Image count9 / 10

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 0.09 percent higher at $23,280 at 7:35 am on Wednesday while the Ethereum blockchain network fell nearly 0.22 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,615.91.

CNBCTV18
Image count10 / 10

Russia-Ukraine War | Russia's defence ministry on Tuesday accused Ukraine of launching attempted drone strikes against civil infrastructure targets in two southern Russian regions overnight but said the attacks had failed.

