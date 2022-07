1 / 10 Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index gained 1.37 percent on Wednesday. S&P 500 edged higher by 2.62 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq index witnessed a 4.06 percent gain. (Image: Reuters)



2 / 10 Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei fell by 0.09 percent while the Shanghai index gained 0.25 percent at 7:30 am on Thursday. (Image: Reuters)



3 / 10 SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 0.52 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 16,748.00 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:40 IST. (Image: Reuters)



4 / 10 Dalal Street | Benchmark indices bounced back on Wednesday after a two-day decline, with the Sensex and Nifty climbing nearly 1 percent each, tracking heavy buying in IT and banking stocks amid a positive trend in European markets. Sensex jumped 547.83 points or 0.99 percent to settle at 55,816.32. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 157.95 points or 0.96 percent to 16,641.80.



5 / 10 Federal Reserve | The US Federal Reserve on Wednesday again raised the benchmark interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point in its ongoing battle to curb inflation.



6 / 10 Rupee | The rupee declined 13 paise to close at 79.91 against the US dollar on Wednesday, following risk-off sentiment among investors.



7 / 10 Crude Oil | Brent oil price rose by 1.13 percent to 107.82 a barrel at 7:35 AM on Thursday



8 / 10 Gold | Spot gold rose by 1.0005 percent at $1,736.30 per ounce, as of 7:35 am on Thursday. (Image: Reuters)



9 / 10 Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin gained 8.74 percent to $22,732.00 at 7:40 am on Thursday while Ethereum blockchain network rose by 18.13 percent to $1,611.67. (Image: shutterstock)