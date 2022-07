1 / 10 Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index fell 0.71 percent on Tuesday. S&P 500 edged lower by 1.15 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq index witnessed a 1.87 percent loss. (Image: Reuters)



2 / 10 Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei fell by 0.20 percent while the Shanghai index fell by 0.17 percent at 7:20 am on Wednesday. (Image: Reuters)



3 / 10 SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 0.02 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 16,480.00 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST. (Image: Reuters)



4 / 10 Dalal Street | Benchmark BSE Sensex and Nifty slid by nearly 1 percent on Tuesday due to profit booking in IT, banking and FMCG shares ahead of the expected aggressive rate hike by the US Federal Reserve. Sensex declined by 497.73 points or 0.89 percent to settle at 55,268.49 while the broader NSE Nifty declined by 147.15 points or 0.88 percent to 16,483.85.



5 / 10 IMF | The International Monetary Fund (IMF) slashed India’s economic growth forecast to 7.4 percent from 8.2 percent estimated in April, citing vulnerability to external shocks and rapid monetary policy tightening.



6 / 10 Rupee | The rupee pared its initial gains to settle flat at 79.78 on Tuesday due to firm crude oil prices and forex outflows amid expectations of a sharp hike in interest rates by the US Federal Reserve.



7 / 10 Crude Oil | Brent oil price fell by 0.07 percent to 104.33 a barrel at 7:25 AM on Wednesday.



8 / 10 Gold | Spot gold fell by 0.12 percent at $1,715.90 per ounce, as of 7:25 am on Wednesday. (Image: Reuters)



9 / 10 Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin fell 2.54 percent to $21,175.78 at 7:30 am on Wednesday while Ethereum blockchain network fell by 3.07 percent to $1,433.44. (Image: shutterstock)