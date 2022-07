1 / 10 Wall Street | The S&P 500 lost 0.9 percent to break a three-day rally that had carried Wall Street to its highest level in six weeks. The Nasdaq composite led the market lower with a 1.9 percent drop following worse-than-expected profit reports from Snap, Seagate Technology, and other tech-oriented companies.



2 / 10 Asian equities | Japan's Nikkei was down 0.8 percent, the Shanghai index slipped 0.16 percent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index trading 0.6 percent lower at 7:50 am.



3 / 10 SGX Nifty | On the Singapore Stock Exchange, while Nifty futures were in the green, up 0.75 percent, SGX Nifty which is indicative of how India's broader Nifty50 would perform was down 0.25 percent at 7:56 am. (Image: Reuters)



4 / 10 Dalal Street | Sensex stretched its winning run to the sixth straight session on Friday to reclaim the 56,000-level due to robust gains in banking and financial stocks. It rose 390.28 points or 0.70 percent to settle at 56,072.23. The broader NSE Nifty climbed 114.20 points or 0.69 percent to 16,719.45.



5 / 10 Rupee/dollar | The rupee fell by 5 paise to close at 79.90 against the US dollar on Friday as stronger American currency and elevated crude oil prices weighed on investor sentiment. Meanwhile, the dollar was on a firm footing on Monday, as traders brace for a sharp U.S. interest rate hike this week and look for safety as data points to a weakening global economy.



6 / 10 Infosys | Shares of Infosys will be in focus in today's trade as the tech giant delivered higher revenue guidance but its margin fell short of estimates for the April to June period of the fiscal.



7 / 10 Oil | In early trade, oil prices edged lower after the European Union said it would allow Russian state-owned companies to ship oil to third countries under an adjustment of sanctions. At 7:40 am, Brent crude was trading 0.5 percent lower at $102.65 per barrel.



8 / 10 Gold | Gold was trading marginally lower on marginally lower at $1,722.40, down 0.2 percent from the previous close, at 7:50 am.



9 / 10 Cryptocurrency | Cryptocurries were trading mixed in Monday's trade. While Bitcoin was down 0.16 percent to $22,180 in the past 24 hours, Ethereum was trading 2 percent higher at $1,537 at 7:44 am. (Image: Shutterstock)