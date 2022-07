1 / 10 Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index gained 0.15 percent on Wednesday. S&P 500 edged higher by 0.59 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq index witnessed a 1.58 percent gain. (Image: Reuters)



2 / 10 Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei fell 0.31 percent while the Shanghai index fell by 0.39 percent at 7:40 am on Thursday. (Image: Reuters)



3 / 10 SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 0.08 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 16,511.00 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:40 IST. (Image: Reuters)



4 / 10 Dalal Street | Benchmark BSE Sensex rallied over 1 percent while Nifty closed above the 16,500 mark on Wednesday after sharp gains in IT, oil & gas and metal shares amid positive global market trends. Sensex rallied 629.91 points or 1.15 percent to settle at 55,397.53 while NSE Nifty climbed 180.30 points or 1.10 percent to 16,520.85.



5 / 10 GST | The government said that there is no GST on funeral, burial, crematorium or mortuary services. However GST for construction of roads, bridges, tunnels, railway, metro, effluent treatment plants, and crematorium etc. on which 12 percent rate applied earlier, has been revised to 18 percent.



6 / 10 Rupee | The rupee for the first time dropped below the 80 level against the US currency on Wednesday due to strong dollar demand from importers and fiscal slippage concerns. The local unit closed at a record low of 80.05 to a dollar, showing a net loss of 13 paise over the previous close.



7 / 10 Crude Oil | Brent oil price fell by 0.79 percent to 106.07 a barrel at 7:40 AM on Thursday.



8 / 10 Gold | Spot gold fell by 0.62 percent at $1,689.70 per ounce, as of 7:40 am on Thursday. (Image: Reuters)



9 / 10 Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin fell 0.97 percent to $23,276.12 at 7:40 am on Thursday while Ethereum blockchain network fell by 2.42 percent to $1,531.42. (Image: shutterstock)