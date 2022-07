1 / 10 Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index gained 2.43 percent on Tuesday. S&P 500 edged higher by 2.76 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq index witnessed a 3.11 percent gain. (Image: Reuters)



2 / 10 Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei gained 2.21 percent while the Shanghai index fell by 0.65 percent at 7:30 am on Wednesday. (Image: Reuters)



3 / 10 SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 1.10 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 16,517.00 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:35 IST. (Image: Reuters)



4 / 10 Dalal Street | Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty bounced back after falling in initial trade on Tuesday amid foreign funds inflow and a mixed trend in global markets. Sensex advanced 246.47 points or 0.45 percent to settle at 54,767.62 after starting the trade on a weak note. On similar lines, the broader NSE Nifty climbed 62.05 points or 0.38 percent to close at 16,340.55.



5 / 10 Nirmala Sitharaman | Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman listed out items in a tweet that will not attract any GST, when sold loose, not pre-packed or pre-labeled. The list included items like pulses, wheat, rye, oats, maize, rice, flour, suji, besan, puffed rice, curd etc.



6 / 10 Rupee | The rupee recovered from its all-time low of 80.05 to close 6 paise higher at 79.92 against the US dollar on Tuesday following forex inflows and suspected RBI intervention.



7 / 10 Crude Oil | Brent oil price fell by 0.32 percent to 107.01 a barrel at 7:30 AM on Wednesday.



8 / 10 Gold | Spot gold fell by 0.09 percent at $1,709.10 per ounce, as of 7:30 am on Wednesday. (Image: Reuters)



9 / 10 Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin rose 7.48 percent to $23,227.10 at 7:35 am on Wednesday while Ethereum blockchain network rose by 4.86 percent to $1,538.58. (Image: shutterstock)