Stock Market Today: 10 things to know before opening bell on July 19



1 / 10 Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index fell 0.69 percent on Monday. S&P 500 edged lower by 0.84 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq index witnessed a 0.81 percent fall. (Image: Reuters)



2 / 10 Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei gained 0.91 percent while the Shanghai index fell by 0.19 percent at 7:30 am on Tuesday. (Image: Reuters)



3 / 10 SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 0.73 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 16,170.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:35 IST. (Image: Reuters)



4 / 10 Dalal Street | Benchmark Sensex and Nifty spurted over 1 percent on Monday following hectic buying in IT, oil and gas and banking shares bolstered by firm global trends. Rising for a second straight session, Sensex rallied 760.37 points or 1.41 percent to settle at 54,521.15. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 229.30 points or 1.43 percent to 16,278.50.



5 / 10 Nirmala Sitharaman | Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in the Parliament that the Reserve Bank of India has registered its concern over the adverse effect of cryptocurrencies on the economy and recommended prohibiting them by framing regulations. The government, however, has viewed a need for a global collaboration for any effective regulation or ban, given the borderless nature of these currencies.



6 / 10 Rupee | For the first time, the rupee declined to the low level of 80 against the US dollar in intra-day spot trading on Monday before ending the session 16 paise lower at 79.98 amid a surge in crude oil prices and unrelenting foreign fund outflows.



7 / 10 Crude Oil | Brent oil price fell by 0.26 percent to 105.99 a barrel at 7:30 AM on Tuesday.



8 / 10 Gold | Spot gold fell by 0.34 percent at $1,704.20 per ounce, as of 7:30 am on Tuesday. (Image: Reuters)



9 / 10 Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin rose 4.35 percent to $21,966.24 at 7:35 am on Tuesday while Ethereum blockchain network rose by 12.40 percent to $1,513.90. (Image: shutterstock)