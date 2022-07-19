Stock Market Today: 10 things to know before opening bell on July 19

    Home

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
    Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the broader index in India on Tuesday. For the first time, the rupee declined to the low level of 80 against the US dollar in intra-day spot trading on Monday before ending the session 16 paise lower at 79.98. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the RBI has registered its concern over the adverse effect of cryptocurrencies and recommended prohibiting them by framing regulations. Here are 10 things you should know before opening bell on July 19:

