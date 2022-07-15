Stock Market Today: 10 things to know before opening bell on July 15



1 / 10 Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index fell 0.46 percent on Thursday. S&P 500 fell 0.30 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq index witnessed a 0.03 percent gain. (Image: Reuters)



2 / 10 Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei was trading 0.42 percent higher while the Shanghai index rose by 0.03 percent at 7:50 am on Friday. (Image: Reuters)



3 / 10 SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index Nifty in India, with a gain of 0.35 percent. The Nifty futures were trading at the 15,988.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:55 am. (Image: Reuters)



4 / 10 Dalal Street | Sensex and Nifty gave up early gains to close lower for a fourth straight session on Thursday due to selling in IT and banking shares amid weak global equities. The 30-share BSE benchmark settled 98 points or 0.18 percent lower at 53,416.15. The broader NSE Nifty also pared initial gains and ended 28 points or 0.18 percent down to settle at 15,938.65.



5 / 10 SBI | The State Bank of India (SBI) has decided to increase its marginal cost of lending rate (MCLR) on loans by 10 basis points or 0.10 percent. The new lending rates will come into effect from July 15.



6 / 10 Rupee | The rupee edged closer to a historic low of the 80-mark against the US currency on Thursday as it declined by a little over 18 paise to settle at 79.997 amid a stronger greenback in overseas markets.



7 / 10 Crude Oil | Brent oil price rose by 0.99 percent to 100.08 a barrel at 7:55 am.



8 / 10 Gold | Spot gold rose by 0.41 percent at $1,712.90 per ounce, as of 7:55 am on Friday. (Image: Reuters)



9 / 10 Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 5.22 percent higher at $20,706.20 at 7:55 am on Friday while Ethereum blockchain network rose by 12.33 percent to $1,212.46 (Image: Shutterstock)