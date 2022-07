1 / 10 Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index fell 0.67 percent on Wednesday. S&P 500 fell 0.45 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq index witnessed a 0.15 percent fall. (Image: Reuters



Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei was trading 0.52 percent higher while the Shanghai index fell by 0.63 percent at 7:30 am on Thursday.



SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 0.34 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 15,918.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:35 IST.



Dalal Street | Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty reversed their early gains to close lower on Wednesday due to selling in oil & gas, banking and IT stocks amid weak trends in European markets. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined by 372.46 points or 0.69 percent to close at 53,514.15. The broader NSE Nifty declined 91.65 points or 0.57 percent to settle below the 16,000 level at 15,966.65.



US inflation | US consumer price index rose 9.1 percent in June this year, the largest gain since the end of 1981, Labor Department data showed Wednesday. The widely followed inflation gauge increased 1.3 percent from a month earlier, the most since 2005, reflecting higher gasoline, shelter and food costs.



Rupee | The rupee declined by 22 paise to close at a record low of 79.81 against the US currency on Wednesday after the dollar surged to a 20-year high in overseas markets and foreign investors continued to withdraw funds from Indian stocks. Fears of aggressive interest rate hikes by central banks to rein in surging inflation weighed on the local unit.



Crude Oil | Brent oil price rose by 0.19 percent to 99.80 a barrel at 7:30 AM.



Gold | Spot gold fell by 0.68 percent at $1,723.80 per ounce, as of 7:30 am on Thursday.



Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin gained by 4.40 percent to $20,256.52 at 7:35 am on Thursday while Ethereum blockchain network rose by 6.73 percent to $1,111.71