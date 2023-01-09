English
market News

Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on January 9

By Sangam Singh  Jan 9, 2023 7:50:30 AM IST (Updated)

SUMMARY

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Monday after a gain of 0.72 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on January 9:

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended at 2.13 percent higher on Friday. S&P 500 gained 2.28 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 2.56 percent high. (Image: Shutterstock)

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei gained 0.59 percent at 7:30 am on Monday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.32 percent higher. (Image: Shutterstock)

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a positive start for the broader market in India with a gain of 0.72 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 18,088.5 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:40 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex ended 452.90 points or 0.75 percent lower at 59,900.37 while the broader NSE Nifty fell 132.70 points or 0.74 percent to 17,859.45.

Nirmala Sitharaman | Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the distribution of sanction letters worth Rs 1,500 crore at the Credit Outreach Programme in Rajasthan's Kota on Sunday.

Rupee | The rupee settled 4 paise lower at 82.66 against the US dollar on Friday tracking a rebound in the greenback overseas and a muted trend in domestic equities.

Crude Oil | Brent oil price gained 0.70 percent to touch $79.12 a barrel at 7:30 am on Monday.

Gold | Spot gold gained 0.52 percent to $1,879.10 per ounce as of 7:30 am on Monday.

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 1.34 percent higher at $17,168.87 at 7:30 am on Monday while the Ethereum blockchain network lost 2.21 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,291.80 (Image: Shutterstock)

Russia-Ukraine War | President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that Ukrainian forces are repelling constant attacks on the town of Bakhmut in the eastern Donbas region and holding their positions in nearby Soledar district.

X