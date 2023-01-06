Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on January 6

SUMMARY Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the red for the Indian markets on Friday after a loss of 0.02 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on January 6:

1 / 10

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended at 1.02 percent lower on Thursday. S&P 500 gained 1.16 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 1.47 percent high. (Image: Shutterstock)

2 / 10

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei gained 0.52 percent at 7:40 am on Friday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.05 percent higher. (Image: Shutterstock)

3 / 10

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a positive start for the broader market in India with a loss of 0.02 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 18,061 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:55 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

4 / 10

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex declined 304.18 points or 0.50 percent to end at 60,353.27 while the broader NSE Nifty fell 50.80 points or 0.28 percent to 17,992.15.

5 / 10

Windfall Tax | The government is unlikely to bank on windfall tax. In government's view, had Brent crude oil stayed at $120 per barrel, around the same level when the tax was first levied, the revenue gains would have been significant.

6 / 10

Rupee | Rupee jumped 37 paise to close at 82.45 against the US dollar on Thursday amid a weak greenback overseas.

7 / 10

Crude Oil | Brent oil price gained 1.04 percent to touch $79.52 a barrel at 7:50 am on Friday.

8 / 10

Gold | Spot gold gained 0.09 percent to $1,842.20 per ounce as of 7:45 am on Friday.

9 / 10

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 0.09 percent higher at $16,824 at 7:45 am on Friday while the Ethereum blockchain network lost 0.07 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,249.79 (Image: Shutterstock)

10 / 10

Russia-Ukraine War | US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that the war in Ukraine is at a critical point right now. "Right now, the war in Ukraine is at a critical point. We have to do everything we can to help the Ukrainians resist Russian aggression. And Russia is not attempting to slow up. The actions they're taking are as barbaric as they were a year ago, and they're not letting up at all," Biden told reporters during a Cabinet meeting.