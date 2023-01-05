English
homephotos Newsmarket News

Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on January 5

Read Time2 Min(s) Read
By Sangam Singh  Jan 5, 2023 8:12:01 AM IST (Updated)

SUMMARY

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Thursday after a gain of 0.20 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on January 5:

1 / 10

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended at 0.40 percent higher on Wednesday. S&P 500 gained 0.75 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 0.69 percent high. (Image: Shutterstock)

2 / 10

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei gained 0.61 percent at 7:50 am on Thursday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.65 percent higher. (Image: Shutterstock)

3 / 10

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a positive start for the broader market in India with a gain of 0.20 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 18,148 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:55 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

4 / 10

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex declined 636.75 points or 1.04 percent to end at 60,657.45 while the broader NSE Nifty fell 189.60 points or 1.04 percent to 18,042.95.

5 / 10

Fed minutes | Federal Reserve officials suggested at their most recent meeting held in mid-December but released on Wednesday, a slowdown in their rate hikes.

6 / 10

Rupee | The rupee recovered from its all-time low level and settled 23 paise higher at 82.77 against the US dollar on Wednesday supported by easing crude oil prices.

7 / 10

Crude Oil | Brent oil price gained 1.09 percent to touch $78.68 a barrel at 7:50 am on Thursday.

8 / 10

Gold | Spot gold gained 0.08 percent to $1,860.50 per ounce as of 7:50 am on Thursday.

9 / 10

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 1.07 percent higher at $16,832 at 7:50 am on Thursday while the Ethereum blockchain network gained 3.57 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,253.68 (Image: Shutterstock)

10 / 10

Russia-Ukraine War | Western allies moved toward supplying armoured battle vehicles to Ukraine for the first time. French President Emmanuel Macron told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that his government would send light AMX-10 RC armoured combat vehicles to help its war effort.

