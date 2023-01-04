Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on January 4

SUMMARY Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the red for the Indian markets on Wednesday after a loss of 0.28 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on January 4:

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended at 0.03 percent lower on Tuesday. S&P 500 lost 0.40 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 0.76 percent loss. (Image: Shutterstock)

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei lost 1.25 percent at 7:30 am on Wednesday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.12 percent higher. (Image: Shutterstock)

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a negative start for the broader market in India with a loss of 0.28 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 18,254 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:45 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex ended 126.41 points or 0.21 percent higher at 61,294.20 while the broader NSE Nifty climbed 35.10 points or 0.19 percent to 18,232.55.

PSUs | According to a government survey, the net profit of operating public sector enterprises jumped 50.87 percent to Rs 2.49 lakh crore during 2021-22, with ONGC, Indian Oil Corporation, Power Grid, NTPC, and SAIL emerging as the top five performers.

Rupee | The rupee slumped 22 paise to close at its all-time low of 83 against the US dollar on Tuesday due to a strong greenback overseas and sustained foreign fund outflows.

Crude Oil | Brent oil price gained 0.16 percent to touch $81.97 a barrel at 7:35 am on Wednesday.

Gold | Spot gold gained 0.21 percent to $1,849.90 per ounce as of 7:35 am on Wednesday.

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 0.04 percent lower at $16,716.90 at 7:35 am on Wednesday while the Ethereum blockchain network gained 0.79 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,227.32 (Image: Shutterstock)

Russia-Ukraine War | Some Russian lawmakers have demanded punishment for commanders after the killing of dozens of Russian soldiers in one of the deadliest strikes of the Ukraine conflict.