Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on January 31

2 Min(s) Read

By Sangam Singh  Jan 31, 2023 8:37:33 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Stock market today: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Tuesday after a gain of 0.47 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on January 31:

Image count1 / 10

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended at 0.77 percent lower on Monday. S&P 500 fell 1.30 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 1.96 percent loss. (Image: Shutterstock)

Image count2 / 10

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei loss 0.01 percent loss at 7:50 am on Tuesday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.08 percent loss. (Image: Shutterstock)

Image count3 / 10

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a positive start for the broader market in India with a gain of 0.47 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 17,789 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:55 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

Image count4 / 10

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex advanced 169.51 points or 0.29 percent to end at 59,500.41 while the broader NSE Nifty rose 44.60 points or 0.25 percent to 17,648.95.

Image count5 / 10

Economic Survey | The Economic Survey for the 2022-2023 fiscal is likely to peg the gross domestic product (GDP) for the upcoming 2023-2024 financial year in the range of six to 6.8 percent, sources exclusively told CNBC-TV18 on Tuesday. The Economic Survey, which is tabled every year ahead of the Union Budget presentation, is likely to project FY24 nominal GDP growth of 11 percent while real growth is seen at 6.5 percent

Image count6 / 10

Rupee | The rupee rose by 7 paise to close at 81.52 against the US currency in a restricted trade on Monday supported by a weak greenback in the overseas markets and a decline in crude oil prices.

Image count7 / 10

Crude Oil | Brent oil price rose 0.41 percent to touch $85.25 a barrel at 7:50 am on Tuesday.

Image count8 / 10

Gold | Spot gold gained 0.05 percent to $1,923.80 per ounce as of 7:50 am on Tuesday.

Image count9 / 10

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 3.75 percent lower at $22,872.35 at 7:45 am on Tuesday while the Ethereum blockchain network fell 4.32 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,571.71 (Image: Shutterstock)

Image count10 / 10

Russia-Ukraine War | The United States will not provide the F-16 fighter jets that Ukraine has sought in its fight against Russia, President Joe Biden said on Monday, as Russian forces claimed a series of incremental gains in the country's east.

