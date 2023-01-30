homephotos Newsmarket News

Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on January 30

2 Min(s) Read

By Sangam Singh  Jan 30, 2023 8:05:21 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Stock market today: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Monday after a gain of 0.14 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on January 30:

Image count1 / 10

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended at 0.08 percent higher on Friday. S&P 500 advanced 0.25 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 0.95 percent gain. (Image: Shutterstock)

Image count2 / 10

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei gained 0.26 percent higher at 7:50 am on Monday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.76 percent high. (Image: Shutterstock)

Image count3 / 10

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a positive start for the broader market in India with a gain of 0.14 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 17,714 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:55 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

Image count4 / 10

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex tanked 874.16 points or 1.45 percent to end at 59,330.90. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty declined 287.60 points or 1.61 percent to 17,604.35.

Image count5 / 10

PwC Report | Despite global headwinds, mergers and acquisitions and other corporate deals in India surpassed pre-Covid levels to reach USD 159 billion with as many as 2,103 transactions in 2022, a 29 percent increase from 2021 in terms of value, said a PwC India report.

Image count6 / 10

Rupee | The rupee appreciated 2 paise to close at 81.59 against the US dollar on Friday amid a firm American currency against major rivals overseas.

Image count7 / 10

Crude Oil | Brent oil price rose 0.39 percent to touch $86.98 a barrel at 7:45 am on Monday.

Image count8 / 10

Gold | Spot gold fell 0.18 percent to $1,925.90 per ounce as of 7:45 am on Monday.

Image count9 / 10

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 2.78 percent higher at $23,638.28 at 7:45 am on Monday while the Ethereum blockchain network advanced 4.24 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,635.88 (Image: Shutterstock)

Image count10 / 10

Russia-Ukraine War | Ukraine needs new weapons and faster deliveries to confront a "very tough" situation of constant attacks by Russian forces in the eastern Donetsk region, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday.
"The situation is very tough. Bakhmut, Vuhledar and other sectors in Donetsk region -- there are constant Russian attacks. There are constant attempts to break through our defences," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address.

