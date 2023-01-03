Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on January 3

SUMMARY Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the red for the Indian markets on Tuesday after a loss of 0.27 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on January 3:

Wall Street | Wall Street remained closed on Monday to mark New Year's Day.

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei gained 0.01 percent at 7:30 am on Tuesday while the Shanghai index was trading 1,98 percent lower. (Image: Shutterstock)

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a negative start for the broader market in India with a loss of 0.27 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 18,173.5 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:45 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex ended 327.05 points or 0.54 percent higher at 61,167.79 while the broader NSE Nifty climbed 92.15 points or 0.51 percent to 18,197.45.

Windfall Tax | India has raised windfall tax on petroleum, crude oil and aviation turbine fuel, according to a government order dated January 2. The windfall tax on crude oil is now raised to 2,100 rupees per tonne from 1,700 rupees earlier.

Rupee | The rupee declined 17 paise to close at 82.78 against the US dollar on Monday amid rising crude oil prices and sustained foreign fund outflows.

Crude Oil | Brent oil price lost 1.00 percent to touch $85.05 a barrel at 7:30 am on Tuesday.

Gold | Spot gold gained 0.47 percent to $1,834.90 per ounce as of 7:30 am on Tuesday.

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 0.45 percent higher at $16,679.69 at 7:30 am on Tuesday while the Ethereum blockchain network gained 1.00 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,214.15 (Image: Shutterstock)

Russia-Ukraine War | Russia’s Defence Ministry said on Monday that 63 Russian soldiers had been killed in a Ukrainian New Year’s Eve attack in the Russian-controlled part of Donetsk province.