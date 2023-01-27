homephotos Newsmarket News

Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on January 27

By Sangam Singh  Jan 27, 2023 8:19:23 AM IST (Updated)

SUMMARY

Stock market today: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Friday after a gain of 0.33 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on January 27:

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended at 0.61 percent higher on Thursday. S&P 500 advanced 1.10 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 1.76 percent gain. (Image: Shutterstock)

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei gained 0.11 percent higher at 7:50 am on Friday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.76 percent high. (Image: Shutterstock)

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a positive start for the broader market in India with a gain of 0.33 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 18,013 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:55 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex crashed 773.69 points or 1.27 percent to close at 60,205.06 whereas the broader NSE Nifty fell 226.35 points or 1.25 percent to end below the 18,000 level at 17,895.91.

Halwa Ceremony | Union Finance & Corporate Affairs Minister Niramala Sitharaman on Thursday attended the traditional 'Halwa ceremony' to mark the beginning of the compilation of budget documents. The Halwa ceremony was also attended by the Union Ministers of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and Dr. Bhagwat Karad.

Rupee | The rupee slipped 2 paise to close at 81.65 against the US dollar on Wednesday amid a firm trend in crude prices and unabated foreign fund outflows.

Crude Oil | Brent oil price rose 0.22 percent to touch $87.66 a barrel at 7:55 am on Friday.

Gold | Spot gold fell 0.05 percent to $1,929.20 per ounce as of 7:55 am on Friday.

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 0.49 percent lower at $22,786.54 at 7:55 am on Friday while the Ethereum blockchain network advanced 0.45 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,571.29 (Image: Shutterstock)

Russia-Ukraine War | Russia pounded Ukraine with missiles and drones on Thursday, killing at least 11 people after Western allies pledged tanks to Kyiv in its fight against Moscow's invasion.

