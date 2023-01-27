English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsmarket News

Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on January 27

Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on January 27

Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on January 27
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Sangam Singh  Jan 27, 2023 8:19:23 AM IST (Updated)

Switch to Slide Show
Slide Show

SUMMARY

Stock market today: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Friday after a gain of 0.33 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on January 27:

CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 10

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended at 0.61 percent higher on Thursday. S&P 500 advanced 1.10 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 1.76 percent gain. (Image: Shutterstock)

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 10

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei gained 0.11 percent higher at 7:50 am on Friday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.76 percent high. (Image: Shutterstock)

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 10

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a positive start for the broader market in India with a gain of 0.33 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 18,013 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:55 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

CNBCTV18
Image count4 / 10

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex crashed 773.69 points or 1.27 percent to close at 60,205.06 whereas the broader NSE Nifty fell 226.35 points or 1.25 percent to end below the 18,000 level at 17,895.91.

CNBCTV18
Image count5 / 10

Halwa Ceremony | Union Finance & Corporate Affairs Minister Niramala Sitharaman on Thursday attended the traditional 'Halwa ceremony' to mark the beginning of the compilation of budget documents. The Halwa ceremony was also attended by the Union Ministers of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary and Dr. Bhagwat Karad.

Rupee
Image count6 / 10

Rupee | The rupee slipped 2 paise to close at 81.65 against the US dollar on Wednesday amid a firm trend in crude prices and unabated foreign fund outflows.

CNBCTV18
Image count7 / 10

Crude Oil | Brent oil price rose 0.22 percent to touch $87.66 a barrel at 7:55 am on Friday.

Mannapuram finance falls 10%
Image count8 / 10

Gold | Spot gold fell 0.05 percent to $1,929.20 per ounce as of 7:55 am on Friday.

CNBCTV18
Image count9 / 10

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 0.49 percent lower at $22,786.54 at 7:55 am on Friday while the Ethereum blockchain network advanced 0.45 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,571.29 (Image: Shutterstock)

CNBCTV18
Image count10 / 10

Russia-Ukraine War | Russia pounded Ukraine with missiles and drones on Thursday, killing at least 11 people after Western allies pledged tanks to Kyiv in its fight against Moscow's invasion.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Previous Article

Bajaj Auto shares jump most in over two years after multiple brokerage upgrades

Next Article

Cinnamon Maldives picks RateGain’s AI tool to improve customer experience

arrow down

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X