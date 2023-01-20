Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on January 20

SUMMARY Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Friday after a gain of 0.13 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on January 20:

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended at 0.76 percent lower on Thursday. S&P 500 fell 0.76 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 0.96 percent loss. (Image: Shutterstock)

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei gained 0.18 percent higher at 7:45 am on Friday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.48 percent high. (Image: Shutterstock)

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a positive start for the broader market in India with a gain of 0.13 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 18,136.5 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:50 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex ended 187.31 points or 0.31 percent lower at 60,858.43 while the broader NSE Nifty declined 57.50 points or 0.32 percent to 18,107.85.

Finance Ministry | The union finance ministry on Thursday asked banks to achieve targets given under the flagship financial inclusion and social security schemes for the current financial year. The advisory was given to heads of public sector banks (PSBs) and financial institutions during the review meeting headed by Financial Services Secretary Vivek Joshi

Rupee | The rupee settled 7 paise lower at 81.37 against the US dollar on Thursday weighed down by a muted trend in domestic equities.

Crude Oil | Brent oil price gained 0.44 percent to touch $86.61 a barrel at 7:45 am on Friday.

Gold | Spot gold rose 0.46 percent to $1,932.70 per ounce as of 7:45 am on Friday.

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 1.83 percent higher at $21,143.01 at 7:45 am on Friday while the Ethereum blockchain network advanced 2.02 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,558.33 (Image: Shutterstock)

Russia-Ukraine War | The United States has announced another military assistance package of USD 2.5 billion for Ukraine to fight against Russian aggression, taking the total US military assistance to USD 27.5 billion.