Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on January 2

SUMMARY Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the red for the Indian markets on Monday after a loss of 0.23 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on January 2:

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended at 0.22 percent lower on Friday. S&P 500 lost 0.25 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 0.11 percent loss. (Image: Shutterstock)

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei gained 0.01 percent at 7:40 am on Monday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.61 percent lower. (Image: Shutterstock)

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a negative start for the broader market in India with a loss of 0.23 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 18,180.5 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:40 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex closed down 293.14 points or 0.48 percent at 60,840.74. The broader NSE Nifty declined 85.70 points or 0.47 percent to end at 18,105.30.

GST | Union Finance Ministry said that Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenues rose by 15 percent in December 2022 to over Rs 1.49 lakh crore. December is the 10th consecutive month when GST revenues are more than Rs 1.40 lakh crore. A month earlier, the collection from GST was about Rs 1.46 lakh crore.

Rupee | The rupee closed 2022 at 82.61 to the US dollar, down from 74.29 at end of 2021 as the US currency headed for its biggest yearly gain since 2015.

Gold | Spot gold gained 0.22 percent to $1,830.10 per ounce as of 7:40 am on Monday.

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 0.08 percent higher at $16,568.23 at 7:40 am on Monday while the Ethereum blockchain network lost 0.52 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,195.64 (Image: Shutterstock)

Russia-Ukraine War | Ukrainians faced a grim start to 2023 as Sunday brought more Russian missile and drone attacks that killed at least three civilians across the country. Air raid sirens sounded in the capital shortly after midnight.