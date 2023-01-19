English
market News

Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on January 19

By Sangam Singh  Jan 19, 2023 8:04:12 AM IST (Updated)

SUMMARY

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the red for the Indian markets on Thursday after a loss of 0.49 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on January 19:

Image count1 / 10

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended at 1.81 percent lower on Wednesday. S&P 500 fell 1.56 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 1.24 percent loss. (Image: Shutterstock)

Image count2 / 10

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei fell 1 percent at 7:45 am on Thursday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.29 percent lower. (Image: Shutterstock)

Image count3 / 10

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a negative start for the broader market in India with a loss of 0.49 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 18,132 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:50 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

Image count4 / 10

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex advanced 390.02 points or 0.64 percent to end at 61,045.74 while the broader NSE Nifty rose 112.05 points or 0.62 percent to 18,165.35.

Image count5 / 10

Ashwini Vaishaw | India might clock better numbers than the $26 trillion dollar economy envisaged by Ernst & Young by the year 2047, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishaw said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum. Ernst and Young, one of the top four professional services organisations said it projects the Indian economy to reach GDP size of US$26 trillion (in market exchange terms) by 2047.

Image count6 / 10

Crude Oil | Brent oil price fell 1.11 percent to touch $84.03 a barrel at 7:45 am on Thursday.

Image count7 / 10

Gold | Spot gold fell 0.21 percent to $1,903.20 per ounce as of 7:45 am on Thursday.

Image count8 / 10

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 2.97 percent down at $20.698.58 at 7:45 am on Thursday while the Ethereum blockchain network advanced 4.24 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,518.93 (Image: Shutterstock)

Image count9 / 10

Russia-Ukraine War | Ukraine's interior minister and a child were among at least 14 people killed on Wednesday, when a helicopter crashed into a nursery in a suburb of the capital Kyiv. Ukrainian officials said it was too early to determine what caused the helicopter crash. None immediately spoke of any attack by Russia.

Image count10 / 10

