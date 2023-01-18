Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on January 18

SUMMARY Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Wednesday after a gain of 0.18 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on January 18:

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended at 1.14 percent lower on Tuesday. S&P 500 fell 0.20 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 0.14 percent gain. (Image: Shutterstock)

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei gained 0.63 percent at 7:35 am on Wednesday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.11 percent higher. (Image: Shutterstock)

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a positive start for the broader market in India with a gain of 0.19 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 18,110 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:45 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex ended 562.75 points or 0.94 percent higher at 60,655.72 while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 158.45 points or 0.89 percent to 18,053.30.

OPEC | Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said on Tuesday that Chinese oil demand would rebound this year due to relaxation of the country's COVID-19 curbs and drive global growth. World demand in 2023 will rise by 2.22 million barrels per day (bpd) or 2.2 percent, its monthly report said.

Crude Oil | Brent oil price gained 0.59 percent to touch $86.48 a barrel at 7:35 am on Wednesday.

Gold | Spot gold gained 0.04 percent to $1,910.90 per ounce as of 7:40 am on Wednesday.

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 0.37 percent down at $21,218.05 at 7:35 am on Wednesday while the Ethereum blockchain network advanced 0.65 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,578.29 (Image: Shutterstock)

Russia-Ukraine War | Ukraine has taken a step closer to winning approval for German-made modern battle tanks and has secured a pledge of more Patriot defence missiles from the US.