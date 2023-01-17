English
market News

Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on January 17

By Sangam Singh  Jan 17, 2023 7:55:45 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the red for the Indian markets on Tuesday after a loss of 0.03 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on January 17:

Wall Street | Wall Street remained closed on Monday on account of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei gained 1.32 percent at 7:40 am on Tuesday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.12 percent lower. (Image: Shutterstock)

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a negative start for the broader market in India with a loss of 0.03 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 17,940.5 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:50 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex ended 168.21 points or 0.28 percent lower at 60,092.97 while the broader NSE Nifty fell 61.75 points or 0.34 percent to 17,894.85.

Windfall Tax | India cut its windfall tax on crude to 1,900 rupees ($23.28) per tonne from 2,100 rupees per tonne. The government also cut export tax on ATF to 3.5 rupees per litre from 4.5 rupees per litre, and export tax on diesel to 5 rupees per litre from 6.5 rupees per litre.

Rupee | The rupee settled 21 paise lower at 81.59 against the US dollar on Monday, tracking a rebound in the greenback overseas and a muted trend in domestic equities.

Crude Oil | Brent oil price lost 0.06 percent to touch $84.41 a barrel at 7:40 am on Tuesday.

Gold | Spot gold lost 0.25 percent to $1,917 per ounce as of 7:40 am on Tuesday.

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 0.70 percent higher at $21,031.45 at 7:40 am on Tuesday while the Ethereum blockchain network advanced 0.30 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,556.57 (Image: Shutterstock)

Russia-Ukraine War | Ukraine insisted on the need for faster supplies of weapons from the West with the central city of Dnipro reeling from a Russian missile strike. Ukraine's army General Staff on Monday said Russian artillery pounded around 25 towns and villages around Bakhmut and Avdiika.

