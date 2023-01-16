Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on January 16

SUMMARY Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Monday after a gain of 0.05 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on January 16:

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended at 0.33 percent higher on Thursday. S&P 500 advanced 0.40 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 0.71 percent gain. (Image: Shutterstock)

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei lost 0.95 percent at 8:00 am on Monday while the Shanghai index was trading 1.12 percent higher. (Image: Shutterstock)

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a positive start for the broader market in India with a gain of 0.05 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 18,048 on the Singaporean exchange at 8:00 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex ended 303.15 points or 0.51 percent higher at 60,261.18 while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 98.40 points or 0.55 percent to 17,956.60.

Special Assistance for Capital Investment | The Union government will give an additional Rs 2,000 crore to states under the Special Assistance for Capital Investment scheme to incentivise them to scrap old vehicles and also provide tax concessions.

Rupee | The rupee depreciated by 8 paise to close at 81.38 against the US dollar on Friday due to a rebound in crude oil prices and sustained foreign fund outflows.

Crude Oil | Brent oil price lost 0.39 percent to touch $84.95 a barrel at 8:00 am on Monday.

Gold | Spot gold gained 0.36 percent to $1,928.60 per ounce as of 8:00 am on Monday.

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 2.04 percent higher at $24,240.84 at 8:00 am on Monday while the Ethereum blockchain network advanced 2.66 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,575.00 (Image: Shutterstock)

Russia-Ukraine War | Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the military operation in Ukraine had gained positive momentum and that he hoped his soldiers would deliver more wins.