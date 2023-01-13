Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on January 13

SUMMARY Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Friday after a gain of 0.23 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on January 13:

1 / 10

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended at 0.64 percent higher on Thursday. S&P 500 advanced 0.34 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 0.64 percent gain. (Image: Shutterstock)

2 / 10

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei lost 1.23 percent at 8:00 am on Friday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.30 percent higher. (Image: Shutterstock)

3 / 10

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a positive start for the broader market in India with a gain of 0.23 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 17,959 on the Singaporean exchange at 8:00 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

4 / 10

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex declined 147.47 points or 0.25 percent to end at 59,958.03 while the broader NSE Nifty fell 37.50 points or 0.21 percent to 17,858.20.

5 / 10

Retail Inflation | According to data published by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, India's retail inflation eased to 5.72 percent in December on an annual basis as against 5.88 percent in November 2022.

6 / 10

Rupee | The rupee gained 38 paise to close at 81.30 against the US dollar on Thursday, tracking the overall weakness in the American currency.

7 / 10

Crude Oil | Brent oil price lost 0.51 percent to touch $83.60 a barrel at 7:50 am on Friday.

8 / 10

Gold | Spot gold gained 0.06 percent to $1,899.80 per ounce as of 7:50 am on Friday.

9 / 10

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 7.24 percent higher at $18,805.19 at 7:50 am on Friday while the Ethereum blockchain network advanced 4.88 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,407.20 (Image: Shutterstock)

10 / 10

Russia-Ukraine War | Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday that his troops were holding out against a massive onslaught of Russian artillery in the salt mining town of Soledar in the east.