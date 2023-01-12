English
homephotos Newsmarket News

Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on January 12
By Sangam Singh  Jan 12, 2023 8:05:42 AM IST (Updated)

SUMMARY

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Thursday after a gain of 0.31 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on January 12:

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended at 0.80 percent higher on Wednesday. S&P 500 advanced 1.28 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 1.76 percent gain. (Image: Shutterstock)

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei lost 0.02 percent at 8:00 am on Thursday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.28 percent higher. (Image: Shutterstock)

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a positive start for the broader market in India with a gain of 0.31 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 18,005.0 on the Singaporean exchange at 8:00 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex declined 9.98 points or 0.02 percent to end at 60,105.50 while the broader NSE Nifty fell 18.45 points or 0.1 percent to 17,895.70.

Tax collection | India's gross direct tax collection rose 24.58 percent to Rs 14.71 lakh crore till January 10 this fiscal, the government data showed on Wednesday.

Rupee | The rupee gained 13 paise to close at 81.61 against the US dollar on Wednesday driven by foreign inflows from bonds selling and overall weakness in crude oil prices.

Crude Oil | Brent oil price gained 0.27 percent to touch $82.91 a barrel at 7:50 am on Thursday.

Gold | Spot gold gained 0.26 percent to $1,883.70 per ounce as of 7:40 am on Thursday.

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 4.53 percent higher at $18,252.53 at 7:50 am on Thursday while the Ethereum blockchain network advanced 4.74 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,404 (Image: Shutterstock)

Russia-Ukraine War | Moscow named a new commander for its invasion of Ukraine. Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday appointed Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov as overall commander for what Moscow calls its "special military operation."

