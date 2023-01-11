homephotos Newsmarket Newsstock market today 10 things to know before opening bell on january 11 15634861.htm

Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on January 11

By Sangam Singh  Jan 11, 2023 8:18:09 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Wednesday after a gain of 0.15 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on January 11:

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended at 0.56 percent higher on Tuesday. S&P 500 advanced 0.70 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 1.01 percent gain. (Image: Shutterstock)

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei gained 1.02 percent at 8:00 am on Wednesday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.21 percent higher. (Image: Shutterstock)

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a positive start for the broader market in India with a gain of 0.15 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 18,013.5 on the Singaporean exchange at 8:10 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex declined 631.83 points or 1.04 percent to end at 60,115.48 while the broader NSE Nifty fell 187.05 points or 1.03 percent to 17,914.15.

Coal Import | India's power ministry has asked utilities to import 6 percent of their coal requirement till September and warned that domestic supplies could be curtailed if import targets are not met.

Rupee | In the biggest single-day gain in nearly two months, the rupee appreciated 61 paise to close at 81.74 against the US dollar on Tuesday on the expectation of inflows in the bond segment.

Crude Oil | Brent oil price fell 0.75 percent to touch $79.50 a barrel at 8:00 am on Wednesday.

Gold | Spot gold gained 0.07 percent to $1,878.10 per ounce as of 7:20 am on Wednesday.

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 1.20 percent higher at $17,425.08 at 8:05 am on Wednesday while the Ethereum blockchain network advanced 0.99 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,334.34 (Image: Shutterstock)

Russia-Ukraine War | Russia's ambassador to the United, States Anatoly Antonov, said on Tuesday that US plans to train Ukrainian servicemen in the use of Patriot missiles provides further proof of Washington's participation in the Ukraine conflict.

