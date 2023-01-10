Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on January 10

SUMMARY Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the red for the Indian markets on Tuesday after a loss of 0.14 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on January 10:

1 / 10

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended at 0.34 percent lower on Monday. S&P 500 lost 0.08 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 0.63 percent gain. (Image: Shutterstock)

2 / 10

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei gained 0.84 percent at 7:15 am on Tuesday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.06 percent higher. (Image: Shutterstock)

3 / 10

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a negative start for the broader market in India with a loss of 0.14 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 18,148 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:30 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

4 / 10

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex advanced 846.94 points or 1.41 percent to end at 60,747.31 while the broader NSE Nifty jumped 241.75 points or 1.35 percent to 18,101.20.

5 / 10

Rice Export | The world’s biggest rice exporter - India is likely to lift restrictions on grain shipments in a move that would mark a further easing food supply after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, a Bloomberg report said.

6 / 10

Rupee | The rupee gained 31 paise to close at 82.35 against the US dollar on Monday due to a weaker greenback overseas and a firm trend in domestic equities

7 / 10

Crude Oil | Brent oil price fell 0.18 percent to touch $79.53 a barrel at 7:20 am on Tuesday.

8 / 10

Gold | Spot gold gained 0.02 percent to $1,878.20 per ounce as of 7:20 am on Tuesday.

9 / 10

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 1.44 percent higher at $17,204.67 at 7:20 am on Tuesday while the Ethereum blockchain network advanced 4.31 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,324.69 (Image: Shutterstock)

10 / 10

Russia-Ukraine War | Russia has stepped up a powerful assault on Soledar in eastern Ukraine. Soledar lies a few miles from Bakhmut, where troops from both sides have been taking heavy losses in some of the most intense trench warfare.