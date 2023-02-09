English
Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on February 9

By Sangam Singh  Feb 9, 2023 8:07:37 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Stock market today: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Thursday after a gain of 0.07 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on February 9:

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended at 0.61 percent lower on Wednesday. S&P 500 dipped 1.11 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 1.68 percent loss. (Image: Shutterstock)

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei fell by 0.50 percent at 7:50 am on Tuesday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.77 percent in green. (Image: Shutterstock)

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a positive start for the broader market in India with a gain of 0.07 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 17,903 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:55 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex jumped 377.75 points or 0.63 percent to end at 60,663.79 while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 150.20 points or 0.85 percent to 17,871.70.

Reserve Bank of India | The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday hiked key benchmark policy rate by 25 basis points to 6.5 percent. This is the sixth time interest rate has been hiked by RBI since May last year.

Rupee | The rupee appreciated 16 paise to close at 82.54 against the US dollar on Wednesday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) hiked the repo rate by 25 basis points.

Crude Oil | Brent oil price rose 0.14 percent to touch $85.21 a barrel at 7:50 am on Thursday.

Gold | Spot gold gained 0.06 percent to $1,891.40 per ounce as of 7:50 am on Thursday.

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 1.14 percent lower at $22,920.43 at 7:50 am on Thursday while the Ethereum blockchain network fell 0.98 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,647.40 (Image: Shutterstock)

Russia-Ukraine War | Russia on Wednesday warned the UK against sending fighter jets to Ukraine, saying such a move would have "military and political consequences for the European continent and the entire world". Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in London where he called on the UK to give Ukraine fighter jets as the next stage in the West's supplies of weapons.

