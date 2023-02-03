Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on February 3

SUMMARY Stock market today: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Friday after a gain of 0.37 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on February 3:

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended at 0.11 percent lower on Thursday. S&P 500 advanced 1.47 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 3.25 percent gain. (Image: Shutterstock)

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei witnessed 0.60 percent gain at 7:50 am on Friday while the Shanghai index was trading 1.23 percent loss. (Image: Shutterstock)

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a positive start for the broader market in India with a gain of 0.37 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 17,704.5 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:55 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex ended 187.31 points or 0.31 percent higher at 59,708.08 while the broader NSE Nifty declined 45.85 points or 0.26 percent to 17,616.30.

New Tax Regime | Nitin Gupta, the Chairperson of Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) in an interview to CNBC-TV18 said that the new tax regime is highly beneficial for taxpayers in terms of the money they have in hand. Taxpayers have been given the freedom to opt for any tax regime.

Rupee | The rupee fell 40 paise to close below the 82 per US dollar mark on Thursday, weighed down by foreign fund outflows and corporate dollar demand.

Crude Oil | Brent oil price rose 0.18 percent to touch $82.32 a barrel at 7:50 am on Friday.

Gold | Spot gold lost 0.01 percent to $1,930.80 per ounce as of 7:50 am on Friday.

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 0.21 percent higher at $23,487.91 at 7:50 am on Friday while the Ethereum blockchain network advanced 0.54 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,640.40 (Image: Shutterstock)

Russia-Ukraine War | The German government has approved the delivery of Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine from industrial stocks and is in talks over purchasing back 15 Gepard tanks from Qatar to send to Kyiv, the Reuters quoted a media report.