Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on February 28

SUMMARY Stock market today: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Tuesday after a gain of 0.03 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on February 28:

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended at 0.22 percent higher on Monday. S&P 500 added by 0.31 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 0.63 percent gain. (Image: Shutterstock)

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei lost 0.48 percent at 7:30 am on Tuesday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.43 percent higher.

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a positive start for the broader market in India with a gain of 0.03 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 17,494 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:45 am.

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex ended 175.58 points or 0.30 percent lower at 59,288.35 while the broader NSE Nifty declined 73.10 points or 0.42 percent to 17,392.70.

Post-Budget webinar | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address of the post-Budget webinar at 10 am on February 28. This post-Budget webinar is aimed at taking feedback and suggestions from key stakeholders, which include industry, academia and startups.

Rupee | The rupee depreciated by 4 paise to close at 82.79 against the US currency on Monday as a stronger dollar in the overseas market and forex outflows from capital markets weighed on the local unit.

Crude Oil | The brent crude oil benchmark was trading 0.27 percent lower at $82.40 a barrel at 7.30 am on Tuesday.

Gold | Spot gold fell 0.06 percent to $1,823.80 per ounce as of 7:30 am on Tuesday.

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 0.86 percent lower at $23,410.98 at 7:35 am on Tuesday while the Ethereum blockchain network fell nearly 0.68 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,631.33.

Russia-Ukraine War | Russian forces kept up their offensive in eastern Ukraine as they pressed to encircle the small mining city of Bakhmut. "The number of enemy personnel is increasing," Ukraine's general staff said.