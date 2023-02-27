Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on February 27

SUMMARY Stock market today: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the red for the Indian markets on Monday after a loss of 0.09 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on February 27:

1 / 10

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended at 1.02 percent lower on Friday. S&P 500 fell by 1.05 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 1.69 percent loss. (Image: Shutterstock)

2 / 10

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei lost 0.05 percent at 7:40 am on Monday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.05 percent lower.

3 / 10

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a negative start for the broader market in India with a loss of 0.09 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 17,526.5 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:45 am.

4 / 10

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex declined 139.18 points or 0.23 percent to end at 59,605.80, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 43.05 points or 0.25 percent to 17,511.25.

5 / 10

Rupee | The rupee depreciated 11 paise to close at 82.75 against the US currency on Friday as the strength of the American currency in the overseas market and a muted trend in domestic equities weighed on investor sentiments.

6 / 10

RBI | RBI Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) member Jayanth R Varma raised concern about the pace of India's economic growth calling it 'very fragile'. He said growth may fall short of what the country needs to meet the aspirations of its growing workforce.

7 / 10

Crude Oil | The brent crude oil benchmark was trading 0.10 percent higher at $83.24 a barrel at 7.40 am on Monday.

8 / 10

Gold | Spot gold gained 0.15 percent to $1,820 per ounce as of 7:40 am on Monday.

9 / 10

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 2.92 percent lower at $23,581.76 at 7:50 am on Monday while the Ethereum blockchain network fell nearly 4.38 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,643.58.

10 / 10

Russia-Ukraine War | Kyiv's military sad that Moscow conducted unsuccessful offensives near Yahidne over the past day, after Russia's Wagner mercenary group claimed to have captured the village in eastern Ukraine.