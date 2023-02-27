English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsmarket NewsStock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on February 27

Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on February 27

Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on February 27
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Sangam Singh  Feb 27, 2023 8:05:11 AM IST (Updated)

Switch to Slide Show
Slide Show

SUMMARY

Stock market today: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the red for the Indian markets on Monday after a loss of 0.09 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on February 27:

CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 10

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended at 1.02 percent lower on Friday. S&P 500 fell by 1.05 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 1.69 percent loss. (Image: Shutterstock)

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 10

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei lost 0.05 percent at 7:40 am on Monday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.05 percent lower.

An SGX sign is pictured at Singapore Stock Exchange
Image count3 / 10

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a negative start for the broader market in India with a loss of 0.09 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 17,526.5 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:45 am.

CNBCTV18
Image count4 / 10

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex declined 139.18 points or 0.23 percent to end at 59,605.80, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 43.05 points or 0.25 percent to 17,511.25.

Rupee
Image count5 / 10

Rupee | The rupee depreciated 11 paise to close at 82.75 against the US currency on Friday as the strength of the American currency in the overseas market and a muted trend in domestic equities weighed on investor sentiments.

CNBCTV18
Image count6 / 10

RBI | RBI Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) member Jayanth R Varma raised concern about the pace of India's economic growth calling it 'very fragile'. He said growth may fall short of what the country needs to meet the aspirations of its growing workforce.

CNBCTV18
Image count7 / 10

Crude Oil | The brent crude oil benchmark was trading 0.10 percent higher at $83.24 a barrel at 7.40 am on Monday.

CNBCTV18
Image count8 / 10

Gold | Spot gold gained 0.15 percent to $1,820 per ounce as of 7:40 am on Monday.

CNBCTV18
Image count9 / 10

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 2.92 percent lower at $23,581.76 at 7:50 am on Monday while the Ethereum blockchain network fell nearly 4.38 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,643.58.

CNBCTV18
Image count10 / 10

Russia-Ukraine War | Kyiv's military sad that Moscow conducted unsuccessful offensives near Yahidne over the past day, after Russia's Wagner mercenary group claimed to have captured the village in eastern Ukraine.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Previous Article

Retail investors turn net sellers of Indian equities for two straight quarters

Next Article

Trade Setup for Feb 27: Immediate support for Nifty 50 continues to be at Budget day low

arrow down

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X