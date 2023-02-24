English
Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on February 24

Feb 24, 2023 8:42:05 AM IST

SUMMARY

Stock market today: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Friday after a gain of 0.34 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on February 24:

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended at 0.33 percent higher on Wednesday. S&P 500 advanced by 0.53 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 0.72 percent gain. (Image: Shutterstock)

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei lost 1.18 percent at 7:40 am on Thursday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.28 percent higher.

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a positive start for the broader market in India with a gain of 0.34 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 17,645.5 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:45 am.

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex declined 139.18 points or 0.23 percent to end at 59,605.80, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 43.05 points or 0.25 percent to 17,511.25.

Zee Entertainment | Zee Entertainment has filed an appeal in the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), seeking relief against the order passed by the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal.

Crude Oil | The brent crude oil benchmark was trading 0.86 percent higher at $82.91 a barrel at 7.40 am on Friday.

Rupee | The rupee appreciated by 15 paise to close at 82.73 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, tracking its regional peers and lower crude oil prices.

Gold | Spot gold gained 0.43 percent to $1,834.60 per ounce as of 7:40 am on Friday.

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 0.66 percent lower at $23,951.50 at 8:20 am on Friday while the Ethereum blockchain network fell nearly 2.80 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,649.21

Russia-Ukraine War | The war in Ukraine entered its second year with no end in sight and Russia isolated at the United Nations in a vote demanding its forces withdraw while G7 leaders are set to coordinate more support for Ukraine on Friday.

