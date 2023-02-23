Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on February 23

SUMMARY Stock market today: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Thursday after a gain of 0.23 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on February 23:

1 / 10

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended at 0.26 percent lower on Wednesday. S&P 500 fell by 0.16 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 0.13 percent gain. (Image: Shutterstock)

2 / 10

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei lost 1,34 percent at 7:40 am on Thursday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.18 percent higher.

3 / 10

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a positive start for the broader market in India with a gain of 0.23 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 17,597.5 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:45 am.

4 / 10

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex crashed 927.74 points or 1.53 percent to close at 59,744.98 while the broader NSE Nifty declined 272.40 points or 1.53 percent to 17,554.30.

5 / 10

IMF | India continues to remain a relative "bright spot" in the world economy, and will alone contribute 15 percent of the global growth in 2023, said Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of International Monetary Fund (IMF).

6 / 10

Crude Oil | The brent crude oil benchmark was trading 0.17 percent lower at $80.74 a barrel at 7.40 am on Thursday.

7 / 10

Rupee | The rupee depreciated by 9 paise to settle at 82.88 against the US dollar on Wednesday, as intense selling pressure in domestic equities and a strong greenback overseas dented the sentiment.

8 / 10

Gold | Spot gold gained 0.37 percent to $1,834.70 per ounce as of 7:40 am on Thursday.

9 / 10

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 1.12 percent lower at $24,216 at 7:50 am on Thursday while the Ethereum blockchain network fell nearly 1.10 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,650.50.

10 / 10

Russia-Ukraine War | Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba urged the world’s nations to prove they stand for the United Nations Charter and vote in favor of a UN resolution calling for a peace that ensures his war-ravaged country’s “sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity.”