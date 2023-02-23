Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on February 23

SUMMARY
Stock market today: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Thursday after a gain of 0.23 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on February 23:
Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended at 0.26 percent lower on Wednesday. S&P 500 fell by 0.16 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 0.13 percent gain. (Image: Shutterstock)
Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei lost 1,34 percent at 7:40 am on Thursday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.18 percent higher.
SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a positive start for the broader market in India with a gain of 0.23 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 17,597.5 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:45 am.
Dalal Street | BSE Sensex crashed 927.74 points or 1.53 percent to close at 59,744.98 while the broader NSE Nifty declined 272.40 points or 1.53 percent to 17,554.30.
IMF | India continues to remain a relative "bright spot" in the world economy, and will alone contribute 15 percent of the global growth in 2023, said Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Crude Oil | The brent crude oil benchmark was trading 0.17 percent lower at $80.74 a barrel at 7.40 am on Thursday.
Rupee | The rupee depreciated by 9 paise to settle at 82.88 against the US dollar on Wednesday, as intense selling pressure in domestic equities and a strong greenback overseas dented the sentiment.
Gold | Spot gold gained 0.37 percent to $1,834.70 per ounce as of 7:40 am on Thursday.
Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 1.12 percent lower at $24,216 at 7:50 am on Thursday while the Ethereum blockchain network fell nearly 1.10 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,650.50.
Russia-Ukraine War | Ukraine’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba urged the world’s nations to prove they stand for the United Nations Charter and vote in favor of a UN resolution calling for a peace that ensures his war-ravaged country’s “sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity.”