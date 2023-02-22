English
Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on February 22

By Sangam Singh  Feb 22, 2023 8:20:21 AM IST (Updated)

Stock market today: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the red for the Indian markets on Wednesday after a loss of 0.45 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on February 22:

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended at 2.06 percent lower on Tuesday. S&P 500 fell by 2 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 2.50 percent loss. (Image: Shutterstock)

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei lost 1,42 percent at 7:30 am on Wednesday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.41 percent lower.

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a negative start for the broader market in India with a loss of 0.45 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 17,765 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:45 am.

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex ended 18.82 points or 0.03 percent lower at 60,672.72 while the broader NSE Nifty declined 17.90 points or 0.1 percent to 17,826.70.

Wheat | The Food Corporation of India (FCI) is slated to offload an additional quantity of 20 LMT of wheat in open market under OMSS (Open Market Sale Scheme) for sale through e-auction like previous years.

Crude Oil | The brent crude oil benchmark was trading 0.20 percent lower at $82.88 a barrel at 8:10 am on Wednesday.

Rupee | The rupee depreciated 6 paise to close at 82.79 against the US dollar on Tuesday as the strength of the American currency in the overseas market and a muted trend in domestic equities weighed on investor sentiments.

Gold | Spot gold gained 0.16 percent to $1,845.40 per ounce as of 8:05 am on Wednesday.

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 2.83 percent lower at $24,120.61 at 8:05 am on Wednesday while the Ethereum blockchain network gained nearly 3.73 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,639.83.

Russia-Ukraine War | US President Joe Biden said that Ukraine "stands strong" a year after the Russian invasion and that Moscow would never defeat its neighbour, after the Kremlin suspended a landmark nuclear arms control treaty.

