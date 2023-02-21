English
Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on February 21

By Sangam Singh  Feb 21, 2023 7:55:49 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Stock market today: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Tuesday after a gain of 0.08 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on February 21:

Wall Street | Wall Street remained closed on Monday on account of President's Day. President’s Day is observed annually on the third Monday in February in the United States.

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei fell 0.20 percent at 7:30 am on Tuesday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.33 percent higher.

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a positive start for the broader market in India with a gain of 0.08 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 17,878.5 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:45 am.

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex declined 311.03 points or 0.51 percent to end at 60,691.54 while the broader NSE Nifty fell 99.60 points or 0.56 percent to 17,844.60.

NITI Aayog | The Narendra Modi government on Monday appointed B.V.R. Subrahmanyam as the new chief executive officer (CEO) of Niti Aayog. He is a widely-experienced bureaucrat having worked as chief secretary of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, additional chief secretary (home) and joint secretary in the PMO between 2004–2008 and March 2012–March 2015

Crude Oil | The brent crude oil benchmark was trading 0.71 percent lower at $83.47 a barrel at 7:35 am on Tuesday.

Rupee | The rupee appreciated by 9 paise to close at 82.73 against the US dollar on Monday, as the American currency retreated from its six-week high levels in the global markets.

Gold | Spot gold gained 0.06 percent to $1,851.30 per ounce as of 7:35 am on Tuesday.

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 1.79 percent higher at $24,888.37 at 7:35 am on Tuesday while the Ethereum blockchain network gained nearly 1.57 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,706.40.

Russia-Ukraine War | US President Joe Biden made a surprise five hour visit to the war-torn Ukraine in order to show Western solidarity where he said, 'The world stands with you.'

