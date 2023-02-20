Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on February 20

SUMMARY Stock market today: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Monday after a gain of 0.17 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on February 20:

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended at 0.39 percent higher on Friday. S&P 500 fell by 0.28 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 0.58 percent loss. (Image: Shutterstock)

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei gained 0.04 percent at 7:30 am on Monday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.20 percent higher.

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a positive start for the broader market in India with a gain of 0.17 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 17,967 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:25 am.

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex ended 316.94 points or 0.52 percent lower at 61,002.57 while the broader NSE Nifty declined 91.65 points or 0.51 percent to 17,944.20.

Rupee | The rupee depreciated by 12 paise to close at 82.82 against the US currency on Friday as a stronger greenback in the overseas market and a muted trend in domestic equities weighed on investor sentiments.

Finance Ministry | The finance ministry has called a meeting of heads of public sector banks and top four private sector lenders to review the progress of the emergency credit line guarantee scheme (ECLGS) to help businesses affected by COVID-19. The meeting is scheduled to be held on February 22.

Gold | Spot gold fell 0.05 percent to $1,848.90 per ounce as of 7:10 am on Monday.

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 1.75 percent lower at $24,170.78 at 7:15 am on Monday while the Ethereum blockchain network gained nearly 0.93 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,668.00.

Russia-Ukraine War | President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview that Ukraine would maintain its months-long defence of the eastern city of Bakhmut. "Yes, it is not a particularly big town. In fact, like many others in Donbas, (it's been) devastated by the Russians. It is important for us to defend it, but not at any price and not for everyone to die."