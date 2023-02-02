Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on February 2

SUMMARY Stock market today: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the red for the Indian markets on Thursday after a loss of 0.68 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on February 2:

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended at 0.02 percent higher on Wednesday. S&P 500 advanced 1.05 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 2 percent gain. (Image: Shutterstock)

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei witnessed 0.31 percent gain at 7:50 am on Thursday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.07 percent gain. (Image: Shutterstock)

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a negative start for the broader market in India with a loss of 0.68 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 17,580 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:55 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex ended 187.31 points or 0.31 percent higher at 59,708.08 while the broader NSE Nifty declined 45.85 points or 0.26 percent to 17,616.30.

Budget 2023 | Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has introduced a slew of changes to the 'new income tax slab' in order to reduce the tax liabilities for middle class individuals. As part of its Budget 2023 announcement, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the tax rebate has been extended on income up to Rs 7 lakh in new tax regime as per Section 87A, as against Rs 5 lakh.

Rupee | The rupee pared initial gains and settled 2 paise lower at 81.90 against the US dollar on Wednesday after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for 2023-24.

Crude Oil | Brent oil price rose 0.70 percent to touch $83.42 a barrel at 7:50 am on Thursday.

Gold | Spot gold lost 1.35 percent to $1,969.10 per ounce as of 7:50 am on Thursday

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 3.39 percent higher at $23,887.01 at 7:50 am on Thursday while the Ethereum blockchain network advanced 5.23 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,670.61 (Image: Shutterstock)

Russia-Ukraine War | President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued dire accounts of Russian forces shelling and advancing in Ukraine's eastern province of Donetsk, the main focal point of the 11-month-long war. Fierce fighting was unabated in eastern Ukraine, where Russian troops are trying to gain ground near the strategic logistics hub of Lyman.