Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on February 17

SUMMARY Stock market today: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the red for the Indian markets on Friday after a loss of 0.59 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on February 17:

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended at 1.26 percent lower on Thursday. S&P 500 fell by 1.38 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 1.78 percent loss. (Image: Shutterstock)

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei fell 0.50 percent at 7:30 am on Friday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.24 percent higher.

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a negative start for the broader market in India with a loss of 0.59 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 17,960.5 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:30 am.

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex advanced 44.42 points or 0.07 percent to end at 61,319.51, while the broader NSE Nifty rose 20.00 points or 0.11 percent to 18,035.85.

Windfall Tax | Centre has decided to cut the windfall tax or the special additional excise duty (SAED) on domestically produced crude oil and diesel exports starting Thursday. The windfall tax on crude petroleum produced by firms has been reduced to Rs 4,350 from Rs 5,050/tonne as per the previous revision.

Rupee | The rupee appreciated by 15 paise to close at 82.68 against the US currency on Thursday amid unabated foreign fund inflow and positive trend in domestic equities.

Crude Oil | The brent crude oil benchmark was trading 0.62 percent higher at $84.61 a barrel at 7:40 am on Friday.

Gold | Spot gold fell 0.73 percent to $1,838.30 per ounce as of 7:35 am on Friday.

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 0.96 percent lower at $23,776.01 at 8:06 am on Friday while the Ethereum blockchain network gained nearly 0.03 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,659.48.

Russia-Ukraine War | Russia and Ukraine exchanged 101 prisoners of war in their latest prisoner swap on Thursday. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's chief of staff posted images of scores of Ukrainian servicemen posing for a photograph after being released.