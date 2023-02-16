Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on February 16

homephotos Newsmarket NewsStock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on February 16

2 Min(s) Read

By Asmita Pant  Feb 16, 2023 8:16:06 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Stock market today: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Thursday after a gain of 0.3 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on February 16:

1 / 10

Wall Street | The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 38.78 points, or 0.11 percent, to 34,128.05, the S&P 500 gained 11.47 points, or 0.28 percent, to 4,147.6 and the Nasdaq Composite added 110.45 points, or 0.92 percent, to 12,070.59. (image: shutterstock)

2 / 10

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei rose 0.5 percent at 7:30 am on Thursday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.2 percent higher.

3 / 10

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a positive start for the broader market in India with a gain of 0.2 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 18,062.5 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:30 am.

4 / 10

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex ended 242.8 points or 0.4 percent higher at 61,275.1, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 86 points or 0.5 percent to 18,015.9.

5 / 10

Trade Data | The Commerce Ministry released the trade data for the month of January on Wednesday. The data revealed a further dip in exports but a moderation in the trade deficit. The figures show that goods imports fell 13 percent month-on-month and almost four percent compared to the same period last year.

6 / 10

Rupee | The rupee fell by four paise to close at 82.80 against the US dollar on Wednesday, amid strong American currency and fall in global crude oil benchmarks.

7 / 10

Crude Oil | The brent crude oil benchmark was trading 0.7 percent higher at $85.8 a barrel at 8:00 am on Thursday.

8 / 10

Gold | Spot gold gained 0.3 percent to $1,841.5 per ounce as of 8:00 am on Thursday.

9 / 10

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 12 percent higher at $24,722 at 8:06 am on Thursday while the Ethereum blockchain network gained nearly 10 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,698.5.

10 / 10

Russia Ukraine | Russia said it had broken through two of Ukraine's fortified defence lines in the east of the country, while Western countries announced more military spending on Ukraine, including artillery rounds. 

