Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on February 16

By Asmita Pant  Feb 16, 2023 8:16:06 AM IST (Published)

Stock market today: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Thursday after a gain of 0.3 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on February 16:

CNBCTV18
Wall Street | The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 38.78 points, or 0.11 percent, to 34,128.05, the S&P 500 gained 11.47 points, or 0.28 percent, to 4,147.6 and the Nasdaq Composite added 110.45 points, or 0.92 percent, to 12,070.59. (image: shutterstock)

CNBCTV18
Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei rose 0.5 percent at 7:30 am on Thursday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.2 percent higher.

An SGX sign is pictured at Singapore Stock Exchange
SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a positive start for the broader market in India with a gain of 0.2 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 18,062.5 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:30 am.

sensex, nifty, auto stocks, share price news
Dalal Street | BSE Sensex ended 242.8 points or 0.4 percent higher at 61,275.1, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 86 points or 0.5 percent to 18,015.9.

CNBCTV18
Trade Data | The Commerce Ministry released the trade data for the month of January on Wednesday. The data revealed a further dip in exports but a moderation in the trade deficit. The figures show that goods imports fell 13 percent month-on-month and almost four percent compared to the same period last year.

CNBCTV18
Rupee | The rupee fell by four paise to close at 82.80 against the US dollar on Wednesday, amid strong American currency and fall in global crude oil benchmarks.

Crude oil
Crude Oil | The brent crude oil benchmark was trading 0.7 percent higher at $85.8 a barrel at 8:00 am on Thursday.

CNBCTV18
Gold | Spot gold gained 0.3 percent to $1,841.5 per ounce as of 8:00 am on Thursday.

CNBCTV18
Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 12 percent higher at $24,722 at 8:06 am on Thursday while the Ethereum blockchain network gained nearly 10 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,698.5.

CNBCTV18
Russia Ukraine | Russia said it had broken through two of Ukraine's fortified defence lines in the east of the country, while Western countries announced more military spending on Ukraine, including artillery rounds. 

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

