Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on February 15

SUMMARY Stock market today: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the red for the Indian markets on Wednesday after a loss of 0.30 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on February 15:

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended at 0.46 percent lower on Tuesday. S&P 500 fell by 0.03 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 0.57 percent gain. (Image: Shutterstock)

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei fell 0.03 percent at 7:30 am on Wednesday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.26 percent lower. (Image: Shutterstock)

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a negative start for the broader market in India with a loss of 0.30 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 17,873 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:20 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex ended 600.42 points or 0.99 percent higher at 61,032.26, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 158.95 points or 0.89 percent to 17,929.85.

ONGC | State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on Tuesday reported a 26 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 11,044.7 crore for the third quarter that ended December 31, 2022.

Rupee | The rupee fell by 7 paise to close at 82.77 against the US dollar on Tuesday, amid strong American currency and caution observed by market participants.

Crude Oil | Brent oil price fell 0.15 percent to touch $85.45 a barrel at 7:30 am on Wednesday.

Gold | Spot gold gained 0.20 percent to $1,869.10 per ounce as of 7:30 am on Wednesday.

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 2.12 percent higher at $22,118.21 at 7:20 am on Wednesday while the Ethereum blockchain network gained 4.02 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,549.88 (Image: Shutterstock)

Russia-Ukraine War | Western defence chiefs met in Brussels to discuss new arms provisions to Ukraine, which is pleading for greater firepower.