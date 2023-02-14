English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsmarket NewsStock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on February 14

Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on February 14

Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on February 14
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Sangam Singh  Feb 14, 2023 7:52:11 AM IST (Updated)

Switch to Slide Show
Slide Show

SUMMARY

Stock market today: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Tuesday after a gain of 0.10 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on February 14:

CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 10

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended at 1.11 percent higher on Monday. S&P 500 advanced by 1.14 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 1.48 percent gain. (Image: Shutterstock)

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 10

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei advanced by 0.55 percent at 7:30 am on Tuesday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.15 percent higher. (Image: Shutterstock)

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 10

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a negative start for the broader market in India with a gain of 0.10 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 17,807.5 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:20 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

CNBCTV18
Image count4 / 10

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex ended 250.86 points or 0.41 percent lower at 60,431.84 while the broader NSE Nifty declined 85.60 points or 0.48 percent to 17,770.90.

CNBCTV18
Image count5 / 10

Millets | In a bid to promote millets as part of daily healthy diet, the upcoming GST Council is likely to reduce the GST rate on Millet-based health mix products.(Read More)

CNBCTV18
Image count6 / 10

Rupee | The rupee fell by 12 paise to close at 82.70 against the US currency on Monday weighed down by muted trend in domestic equities.

CNBCTV18
Image count7 / 10

Crude Oil | Brent oil price fell 0.90 percent to touch $85.82 a barrel at 7:30 am on Tuesday.

CNBCTV18
Image count8 / 10

Gold | Spot gold gained 0.13 percent to $1,866 per ounce as of 7:30 am on Tuesday.

CNBCTV18
Image count9 / 10

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 1.12 percent lower at $21,736.50 at 7:20 am on Tuesday while the Ethereum blockchain network fell 2.27 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,504.85 (Image: Shutterstock)

CNBCTV18
Image count10 / 10

Russia-Ukraine War | The eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut was facing heavy artillery fire as the NATO chief backed reports from local officials that a major new Russian offensive had begun.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Previous Article

Stock market LIVE updates: Sensex, Nifty 50 likely to make gap-up opening

Next Article

Trade Setup for Feb 14: Higher than expected inflation print may not make things rosy for Nifty 50

arrow down

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X