Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on February 14

SUMMARY Stock market today: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the green for the Indian markets on Tuesday after a gain of 0.10 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on February 14:

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended at 1.11 percent higher on Monday. S&P 500 advanced by 1.14 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 1.48 percent gain. (Image: Shutterstock)

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei advanced by 0.55 percent at 7:30 am on Tuesday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.15 percent higher. (Image: Shutterstock)

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a negative start for the broader market in India with a gain of 0.10 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 17,807.5 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:20 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex ended 250.86 points or 0.41 percent lower at 60,431.84 while the broader NSE Nifty declined 85.60 points or 0.48 percent to 17,770.90.

Millets | In a bid to promote millets as part of daily healthy diet, the upcoming GST Council is likely to reduce the GST rate on Millet-based health mix products.(Read More)

Rupee | The rupee fell by 12 paise to close at 82.70 against the US currency on Monday weighed down by muted trend in domestic equities.

Crude Oil | Brent oil price fell 0.90 percent to touch $85.82 a barrel at 7:30 am on Tuesday.

Gold | Spot gold gained 0.13 percent to $1,866 per ounce as of 7:30 am on Tuesday.

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 1.12 percent lower at $21,736.50 at 7:20 am on Tuesday while the Ethereum blockchain network fell 2.27 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,504.85 (Image: Shutterstock)

Russia-Ukraine War | The eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut was facing heavy artillery fire as the NATO chief backed reports from local officials that a major new Russian offensive had begun.