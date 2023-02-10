Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on February 10

SUMMARY Stock market today: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the red for the Indian markets on Friday after a loss of 0.53 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on February 10:

1 / 10

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended at 0.73 percent lower on Thursday. S&P 500 fell 0.88 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 1.02 percent loss. (Image: Shutterstock)

2 / 10

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei advanced by 0.83 percent at 7:40 am on Friday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.27 percent loss. (Image: Shutterstock)

3 / 10

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a negative start for the broader market in India with a gain of 0.53 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 17,836 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:40 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

4 / 10

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex advanced 142.43 points or 0.23 percent to end at 60,806.22 while the broader NSE Nifty rose 21.75 points or 0.12 percent to 17,893.45.

5 / 10

LPG prices | Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said in Lok Sabha on Thursday that domestic LPG can be sold at an "economical price" if international fuel prices come down from their current price of $750 per metric tonne.

6 / 10

Rupee | The rupee pared initial losses and settled 3 paise higher at 82.51 against the US dollar on Thursday supported by a weak greenback and a rebound in domestic equities.

7 / 10

Crude Oil | Brent oil price fell 0.26 percent to touch $84.28 a barrel at 7:50 am on Friday.

8 / 10

Gold | Spot gold lost 0.29 percent to $1,873.00 per ounce as of 7:40 am on Friday.

9 / 10

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 4.21 percent lower at $21,901.46 at 7:40 am on Friday while the Ethereum blockchain network fell 5.72 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,550.24 (Image: Shutterstock)

10 / 10

Russia-Ukraine War | Ukrainian officials said that an anticipated fresh offensive by Moscow is underway, while President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said several European leaders were ready to supply aircraft he has sought.