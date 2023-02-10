English
Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on February 10

Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on February 10

Stock market today: 10 things to know before opening bell on February 10
By Sangam Singh  Feb 10, 2023 7:46:04 AM IST (Updated)

SUMMARY

Stock market today: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate an opening in the red for the Indian markets on Friday after a loss of 0.53 percent. Here are the 10 things you need to know before the opening bell on February 10:

CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 10

Wall Street | Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended at 0.73 percent lower on Thursday. S&P 500 fell 0.88 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessed 1.02 percent loss. (Image: Shutterstock)

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 10

Asian Equities | Japan's Nikkei advanced by 0.83 percent at 7:40 am on Friday while the Shanghai index was trading 0.27 percent loss. (Image: Shutterstock)

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 10

SGX Nifty | Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a negative start for the broader market in India with a gain of 0.53 percent. Nifty futures were trading at 17,836 on the Singaporean exchange at 7:40 am. (Image: Shutterstock)

CNBCTV18
Image count4 / 10

Dalal Street | BSE Sensex advanced 142.43 points or 0.23 percent to end at 60,806.22 while the broader NSE Nifty rose 21.75 points or 0.12 percent to 17,893.45.

LPG prices
Image count5 / 10

LPG prices | Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said in Lok Sabha on Thursday that domestic LPG can be sold at an "economical price" if international fuel prices come down from their current price of $750 per metric tonne.

Budget 2023, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Image count6 / 10

Rupee | The rupee pared initial losses and settled 3 paise higher at 82.51 against the US dollar on Thursday supported by a weak greenback and a rebound in domestic equities.

CNBCTV18
Image count7 / 10

Crude Oil | Brent oil price fell 0.26 percent to touch $84.28 a barrel at 7:50 am on Friday.

CNBCTV18
Image count8 / 10

Gold | Spot gold lost 0.29 percent to $1,873.00 per ounce as of 7:40 am on Friday.

CNBCTV18
Image count9 / 10

Cryptocurrency | Bitcoin was trading 4.21 percent lower at $21,901.46 at 7:40 am on Friday while the Ethereum blockchain network fell 5.72 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $1,550.24 (Image: Shutterstock)

CNBCTV18
Image count10 / 10

Russia-Ukraine War | Ukrainian officials said that an anticipated fresh offensive by Moscow is underway, while President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said several European leaders were ready to supply aircraft he has sought.

